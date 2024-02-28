Top track

ZELA - I Want Attention

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Zela w/ AIYANA live

The Shacklewell Arms
Wed, 28 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

ZELA - I Want Attention
Got a code?

About

Gotobeat is excited to team up with the Shacklewell Arms to welcome an exceptional lineup on Wednesday, February 28th.

ZELA - Brat-Pop sibling duo ZELA have created a dark and imaginative brand of attitude-laced Alt-Electronic Pop. Think Charli XCX meets...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LNZRT LTD.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Zela, AIYANA

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.