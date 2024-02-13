DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

IMONI

Cafe KOKO
Tue, 13 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Essex singer/songwriter Imoni brings a darker stylistic edge to R&B, blending trap-infused beats with her ethereal vocals, distinct melodic runs and candid lyricism.

Despite having only released a handful of singles to date, IMONI has already had some imp...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Cafe KOKO.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

74 Crowndale Road, Camden, London, NW1 1NW, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity
Accessibility information

