Yasiin Bey joue MF DOOM

Élysée Montmartre
Sat, 20 Jan, 8:00 pm
€49.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Date Supplémentaire !

((Première Mondiale - Date unique en France))

BEYonDOOM un Hommage à MF DOOM par Yasiin Bey

À Paris, Samedi 20 Janvier 2024 , sur la scène de la Cigale Yasiin Bey rend hommage à l'un des ses MC préféré "MF DOOM ».

Pour un show ent...

Tout public
Présenté par MC*5.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Yasiin Bey

Élysée Montmartre

72 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

