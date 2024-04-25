Top track

Jazz with Acclaimed Pianist Brandon Goldberg

The Local
Thu, 25 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
From $24.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Brandon Goldberg has been playing piano and making music since he was three years old. Critics have praised his “unassailable technique, advanced harmonic understanding, a deep sense of swing and, most impressively, a clarity and plethora of ideas executed...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Hudson Valley Live at The Local.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

