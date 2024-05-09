Top track

BabyBack

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rhythm Section Live: Cousin Kula + PREGOBLIN + Pocket Sun

The Jazz Cafe
Thu, 9 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

BabyBack
Got a code?

About

Cousin Kula have created their own otherworldly musical universe of serene pop, with possibilities of jazz, the energy of club culture, and the sonic tapestries of psychedelia. With one of the tightest live shows on the circuit, they’ve been praised by CRA...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Cousin Kula, PREGOBLIN, Pocket Sun and 1 more

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.