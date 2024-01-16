Top track

Hurricane

Rachel Croft

Cafe KOKO
Tue, 16 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Featured on Netflix and BBC 2, Rachel Croft is an "emotive and uncompromising alternative artist at the top of her game” (Atwood Magazine) with a vocal range that flows effortlessly from fierce power to deadly soft.

Hailing from London, Rachel’s thunderou...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Cafe KOKO.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rachel Croft

Venue

Cafe KOKO

74 Crowndale Road, Camden, London, NW1 1NW, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity
Accessibility information

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.