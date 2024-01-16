DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Featured on Netflix and BBC 2, Rachel Croft is an "emotive and uncompromising alternative artist at the top of her game” (Atwood Magazine) with a vocal range that flows effortlessly from fierce power to deadly soft.
Hailing from London, Rachel’s thunderou...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.