Gama Bomb + Rezet

Reset Club Berlin
Sun, 24 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€26.06

About

In the rot-infested bowels of a boarded-up bunker, five brave soldiers are steeling themselves for an over-the-top assault against the plague ripping through the metal masses. As the brain-dead hordes claw and scratch at their fortified safehouse, Gama Bom...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Lido Kultur- & Veranstaltungs GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rezet, Gama Bomb

Venue

Reset Club Berlin

Wiener Straße 34, 10999 Berlin, Deutschland

Doors open7:00 pm

