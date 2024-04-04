DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Non Erano Battute

Giardini Luzzati - Area Archeologica
Thu, 4 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
TalkGenova
From €16.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Il primo show extra-musicale di Immanuel Casto, un monologo metacomico.

"Non era una battuta” è una frase che mi ritrovo a dover pronunciare spesso In particolare, ogni qual volta dico qualcosa che risulta involontariamente comica, magari per la formulazi...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Freak and Chic Srl.
Lineup

Immanuel Casto

Venue

Giardini Luzzati - Area Archeologica

Giardini Luzzati, Piazza Giardini Luzzati 1, Genoa, Genoa 16123, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

