NYE with The UFO Club, Daiistar, Lovelorn and more

The 13th Floor
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
$33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Our NYE Party featuring..The UFO Club (Black Angels/Night Beats), Daiistar and Lovelorn + Dj Hollywood Jones and special guests.. let's ring it in together !!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The 13th Floor.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

DAIISTAR, The UFO Club, Lovelorn

The 13th Floor

711 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

