Weird Disco David Bowie Special Club Night

Paper Dress Vintage
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 10:45 pm
DJLondon
About

We're hosting a very special Weird Disco to welcome in the new year 2024 by paying a phenomenal tribute to one of the greatest musicians of all time, the one and only DAVID BOWIE ! 🔥👨‍🎤⚡

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Weird Disco & Flash Delirium.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open10:45 pm
Event ends3:00 am
120 capacity

