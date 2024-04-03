DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hot Box Very Odd Quiz

Hot Box
Wed, 3 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
SocialChelmsford
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This is going to be a quiz like no other.

Each week our legendary hosts guide you through a crazy maze of dodgy knowledge, themed rounds & mental agility.

There will be some really crappy prizes on offer, and a prize of £20 (increasing by £10 each month)...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

