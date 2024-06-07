Top track

Alavedra - La Jota del Poliamor

Alavedra en Sound Isidro

El Sol
Fri, 7 Jun 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Este es un evento 16+
Organizado por Sound Isidro.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alavedra

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

