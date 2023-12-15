DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

UK Party

Urban Club
Fri, 15 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyPerugia
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Tutta la migliore musica del Regno Unito degli ultimi 50 anni in una notte!

Dagli Arctic Monkeys ai Clash, Coldplay, Radiohead, Oasis, Smiths, Verve, Pink Floyd, Cure, Depeche Mode, Beatles e Stones, da Trainspotting a 24 hour party people, il Manchester...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Urban Club Srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Urban Club

Via Aldo Manna, 97, 06132 Perugia PG, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.