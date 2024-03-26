Top track

Sampha - Dancing Circles

III Points Presents: Sampha

Miami Beach Bandshell
Tue, 26 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsMiami
Event information

Sampha is bringing his Lahai tour to the iconic Miami Beach Bandshell, an open-air amphitheater in the heart of the city’s North Beach neighborhood.

This is an all ages event
Presented by Link Miami Rebels.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sampha

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

