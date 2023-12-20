DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Via Mardot

Sleepwalk
Wed, 20 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

While Via Mardot has very few words to say in her music, you can hear and see little movies in her delicate, devastating, and curious motions of the hand as she plays her theremin. Seeing as though Via is a bit of a movie buff, a lot of her music has a ver...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sleepwalk.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.