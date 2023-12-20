DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
While Via Mardot has very few words to say in her music, you can hear and see little movies in her delicate, devastating, and curious motions of the hand as she plays her theremin. Seeing as though Via is a bit of a movie buff, a lot of her music has a ver...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.