DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Grima • Ultar • Non Est Deus • Solfar l Slaughter

Slaughter Club
Fri, 3 May, 7:30 pm
GigsPaderno Dugnano
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ti ricordiamo che l'ingresso e' riservato agli associati ACSI.

Per associarti, scrivi a tessere.slaughterclubofficial@gmail.com

A duo from the dark woods of Siberia. It has existed since 2014 as a studio-only project, with a pagan ethos based on the...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da ASD APS Slaughter Club.

Lineup

Grima, Ultar, Non Est Deus

Venue

Slaughter Club

Via Angelo Tagliabue, 4, 20037 Paderno Dugnano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.