Henry Wagons

The Grace
Wed, 6 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£19.25
DHP Presents :

HENRY WAGONS

At London The Grace

This is a 14+ event (under 16s to be accompanied by an adult).
Presented by DHP FAMILY.
You can get a refund if:
  • It's within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Henry Wagons

The Grace

Highbury Cres, Highbury East, London N5 1RD, UK
Doors open 7:30 pm
150 capacity

