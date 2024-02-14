DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

El Sótano de Nueva Orleans: Jam Session

El Sótano
Wed, 14 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsMadrid
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
¡Bienvenid@ a "El Sótano de Nueva Orleans

Una nueva jam session en la que podrás viajar, a través de la música en directo, a la ciudad donde nació el jazz a principios del siglo XX. La banda interpretará, en el estilo y con los instrumentos de la época, a...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm

