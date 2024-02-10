Top track

Jeremy Cunningham Quartet, Anna Butterss + Ben Lumsdaine

2220 Arts + Archives
Sat, 10 Feb, 8:00 pm
From $17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Northern Spy and International Anthem present an evening of creative reverberations. Drummer Jeremy Cunningham gathers an ensemble featuring saxophonist Josh Johnson, guitarist Jeff Parker, and bassist Paul Bryan to perform music from his celebrated album...

This is an age 21+ event
Presented by Northern Spy and International Anthem
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Anna Butterss, Ben Lumsdaine, Jeremy Cunningham and 3 more

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

