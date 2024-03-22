Top track

Concrete Lates x Rave: Recharge

Queen Elizabeth Hall Foyer, Southbank Centre
Fri, 22 Mar, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Celebrate rave culture on a charged dance floor spanning three decades of electronic music, led by producers and DJs Catz 'n Dogz, GW Harrison and Blanka Barbara.

This late-night event the power of music enhanced by intricate videography and futuristic li...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Southbank Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Catz ’n Dogz, GW Harrison, Blanka Barbara

Venue

Queen Elizabeth Hall Foyer, Southbank Centre

Belvedere Rd, South Bank, London SE1 8XX, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

