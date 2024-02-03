DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Club Society I System Sol

Le Food Society Paris
Sat, 3 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Le label Cracki Records assure la curation du Club Society pour vous faire danser toute les fins de semaine à Food Society Paris !

Et ça se passe avec System Sol, collectif féminin de DJ de Montpellier, fusionnant des univers distincts pour connecter des...

All ages
Présenté par Food Society Paris.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Le Food Society Paris

68 Avenue Du Maine, 75014 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.