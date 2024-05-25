DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NELICK

L'Ampérage
Sat, 25 May, 8:00 pm
GigsGrenoble
€19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Après la sortie de son dernier projet "Vanille Fraise", nelick est de retour en 2024 avec son premier album. Le rappeur y approfondit ses envies de fusion des genres et des tons, entre rap, bedroom funk et balade electronique. Il présentera ce nouvel album...

Présenté par HIGH-LO
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nelick

Venue

L'Ampérage

163 Cr Berriat, 38000 Grenoble, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.