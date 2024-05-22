DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Allegra Krieger + Flora Hibberd

POPUP!
Wed, 22 May, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
Super! présente Allegra Krieger le 22 mai 2024 au POPUP!

Première partie : Flora Hibberd

Réservé aux plus de 16 ans
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Flora Hibberd, Allegra Krieger

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

