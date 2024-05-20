Top track

Shabazz Palaces - Angela (feat. Stas THEE Boss & Irene Barber)

Shabazz Palaces

Café Berlín
Mon, 20 May, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€21.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tras 'Robed in Rareness', publicado en 2023, 'Exotic Birds of Prey' es el último capítulo en una serie de grandes discos del proyecto de hip-hop afrofuturista del ex-Digable Planets Ish Butler. En Mayo estará de gira con su banda completa para presentarlo...

Menores de 16 acompañados de un adulto
Te lo trae Giradiscos y SON Estrella Galicia
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Costanilla de los Ángeles, 20, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

