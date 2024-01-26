DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sazón Seattle: Tony H EP Release Party

Timbre Room
Fri, 26 Jan, 10:00 pm
DJSeattle
From $11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tell Your Friends Presents Sazón Seattle: TONY H EP RELEASE PARTY ♨️

Ever since 2022 Tell Your Friends has always strived to provide spaces for latin music to flourish around Seattle.

With Sazón Seattle we endeavor into the world of House. More specifica...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Timbre Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Timbre Room

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

