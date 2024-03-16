Top track

FooR - Black Bandana

Bristol - Dutty Moonshine & Friends

The Lanes
Sat, 16 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJBristol
£16.80

About

ONLY 400 tickets available - This will sell out in advance

Rum Runner Records presents:

Dutty Moonshine (DJ set) feat. MARIA

Killa P with Eresid

Maddy V with Dirty Harry

Will Streetwise

A night of 140 // Bassline // Dubstep // Grime // DnB

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rum Runners.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Killa P, Dutty Moonshine, Maddy V

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

