DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Colorado quartet Big Richard bring their impeccable Bluegrass chops, sharp wit, and gorgeous harmonies to Austin for their first headlining show. Austin honky tonk pickers Texas String Assembly join the party with their blend of bluegrass, funk, jazz, folk...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.