Big Richard w/ Texas String Assembly

Radio East
Fri, 5 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
$24.54

About

Colorado quartet Big Richard bring their impeccable Bluegrass chops, sharp wit, and gorgeous harmonies to Austin for their first headlining show. Austin honky tonk pickers Texas String Assembly join the party with their blend of bluegrass, funk, jazz, folk...

All ages
Presented by Radio East.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Texas String Assembly

Venue

Radio East

3504 Montopolis Drive, Austin, Texas 78744, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

