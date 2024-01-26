Top track

Davido - FEEL

Wahala

El Gallinero
Fri, 26 Jan, 10:30 pm
PartyBarcelona
From €9

About

English Below

Wahala Party is here…

Todo se trata de Afrobeat, Amapiano y un poco de todo... Hagamos de este evento otro inolvidable

Invitados Especiales: Serán REVELADOS en nuestra página oficial de Instagram.

Para consultas y colaboraciones, envíanos...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Party Tour Barcelona.
Lineup

DJ Enny, DJ Toyo

Venue

El Gallinero

Carrer Del Carme 42, 08001 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open10:30 pm

