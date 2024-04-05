Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Izo Fitzroy

Band on the Wall
Fri, 5 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£20.55

Event information

Izo FitzRoy is a blues singer-songwriter and pianist from London, known for her husky voice and performances with a five-piece gospel choir. Her 2023 album, A Good Woman, pulls from soul, R&B and gospel, and explores her personal journey with depression, a...

10+ Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Band on the Wall.

You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Izo FitzRoy

Venue

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ

Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

