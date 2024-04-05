DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Izo FitzRoy is a blues singer-songwriter and pianist from London, known for her husky voice and performances with a five-piece gospel choir. Her 2023 album, A Good Woman, pulls from soul, R&B and gospel, and explores her personal journey with depression, a...
