DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Phil Wang 'Wang In There Baby!'

Whereelse?
Thu, 8 Feb, 7:00 pm
ComedyMargate
Selling fast
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

SECOND SHOW ADDED

For his new stand-up show, Phil Wang’s chatting race, family, nipples and everything else that’s been going on in his Philly little life.

Hot off the heels of his critically-acclaimed Netflix special, David Letterman appearance and star...

This is an 16+ event.
Presented by Chump's Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Phil Wang

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.