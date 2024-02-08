DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Cult of Chunk, Beeyotch, My Wife's an Angel, Billy Plastered

Purgatory
Thu, 8 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Cult Of Chunk says goodbye to NYC as they head out to spread the good news across the us of a. Wish them bon voyage and fill their tank with gas. Supported by the inimitable Billy Plastered and the one and only Beeyotch. Sandwiched in between is the no...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

