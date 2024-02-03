Top track

UNIT11 w/ Frazer Ray, Gemi, Shuffle'n'Swing & Hendy

The Hackney Social
Sat, 3 Feb, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We’re starting UNIT11 off with a bang on the 3rd February at The Hackney Social, with a truly stacked first lineup

We will be joined by some heavyweights of the garage scene, with Frazer Ray, Shuffle'n'Swing, Gemi & Hendy coming through for this inaugural...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FreeFromSleep.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Frazer Ray, Gemi

Venue

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

