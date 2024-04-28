Top track

One Day

Wood and Nails

New Cross Inn
Sun, 28 Apr, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.90

About

Till The Wheels presents

Wood and Nails

Punk Rock from Birmingham, England

https://linktr.ee/woodandnailsuk

George Gadd & The Aftermath

Folk punk for punk folk

https://georgegadd.bandcamp.com/

plus more TBA

28/4/24

New Cross Inn

London

Doors 6pm...

14+ (under 16s to be accompanied)
Presented by Till the Wheels
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wood and Nails, George Gadd

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

