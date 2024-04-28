DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Till The Wheels presents
Wood and Nails
Punk Rock from Birmingham, England
https://linktr.ee/woodandnailsuk
George Gadd & The Aftermath
Folk punk for punk folk
https://georgegadd.bandcamp.com/
plus more TBA
28/4/24
New Cross Inn
London
Doors 6pm...
