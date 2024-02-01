Top track

Jessie Marcella - Mother

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Reflections Label Showcase: Jessie Marcella, Cephas Azariah & Northling

Night Tales Loft
Thu, 1 Feb, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jessie Marcella - Mother
Got a code?

About

Anjunadeep’s sister label Reflections hosts it’s first ever label showcase on Thursday 1st February.

Unwind to the soothing sounds of electronic, ambient and downtempo music at NTs Loft in Hackney on Thursday, 1st February. Set against the East London sky...

This is an 18+ event. Bring your ID card with you. ID Scanner in place.
Presented by Anjunadeep
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jessie Marcella, Cephas Azariah, Northling

Venue

Night Tales Loft

207, 1 Westgate St, London E8 3RL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.