Harry Merry - The Sky-Fun Reels and Angelica Kneels

Harry Merry

Amp Studios
Fri, 2 Feb, 7:00 pm
£13.56

About

Hosted by PREGOBLIN, the singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist & happy genius HARRY MERRY is coming to town from Rotterdam, Netherlands, for one night, his only UK show. Harry's music has been cover by Ariel Pink and is beloved by all those who like it...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Amp Studios.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Harry Merry, PREGOBLIN, Scors

Venue

Amp Studios

Arches 68 71, next to 899 Old Kent Rd, Old Kent Rd, London SE15 1NL, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

