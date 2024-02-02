DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hosted by PREGOBLIN, the singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist & happy genius HARRY MERRY is coming to town from Rotterdam, Netherlands, for one night, his only UK show. Harry's music has been cover by Ariel Pink and is beloved by all those who like it...
