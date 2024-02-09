Top track

Arctic Monkeys - One For The Road

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

London's Proper Indie Night

The Victoria
Fri, 9 Feb, 10:45 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Arctic Monkeys - One For The Road
Got a code?

About

London’s Proper Indie Night is BACK for our 4th year running at The Victoria.

Expect all your other favourite indie floor fillers including; Tame Impala / The Strokes / Wet Leg / Franz Ferdinand / The Libertines / The White Stripes / Foals / Parcels / Fee...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Mad Sounds Entertainment & The Victoria Dalston.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Open in maps
Doors open10:45 pm
Event ends2:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.