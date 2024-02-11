DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Signature Comedy Club - Russell Hicks + guests

Signature Brew Haggerston
Sun, 11 Feb, 6:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£14.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Signature Comedy Club @ E8Sunday February 11th 2024

Haggerston Comedy Club starring: Russell Hicks (Amazon Prime's Lovestruck High/ Warm Up Artist for BBC Have I Got News For You), Esther Manito ( BBC Live At The Apollo, Dave's Hypothetical), Jacob Hawley...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

RUSSELL HICKS, Esther Manito, Jacob Hawley and 1 more

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

