DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Signature Comedy Club @ E8Sunday February 11th 2024
Haggerston Comedy Club starring: Russell Hicks (Amazon Prime's Lovestruck High/ Warm Up Artist for BBC Have I Got News For You), Esther Manito ( BBC Live At The Apollo, Dave's Hypothetical), Jacob Hawley...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.