Conflict

New Cross Inn
Fri, 15 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50

About

Conflict

A PART OF A MOVEMENT. THE MOVEMENT OF ALL MOVEMENTS. THE UNGOVERNABLE FORCE.

https://conflictpunk.bandcamp.com/

plus supports

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Safe As Milk Promotions + New Cross Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

CONFLICT

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

