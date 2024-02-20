DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Shell

The Moon
Tue, 20 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsCardiff
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Blowout Presents

Shell | Cardiff Shoegaze 4-Piece on Best Life Records

Stay In Nothing | London based Post-Hardcore / Shoegaze Duo

Failstate | Emo / Punk quintet from Newport

Enabling Behaviour | Cardiff based Gothic Tinged Post Punk

Feb 20th 2024

Th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Blowout Nights.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Moon

Womanby St, Cardiff CF10 1BR
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.