DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Stratum – a Full Spectrum Records Showcase

The Lab
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Since 2008, Full Spectrum Records has published the works of experimental musicians and sound artists, with an ear towards idiosyncratic tones, extended time frames, and unique compositional approaches. Stratum – the first truly dedicated showcase of Full...

All ages
Presented by The Lab.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Shanna Sordahl, Lucy Liyou, Illusion of Safety

Venue

The Lab

2948 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.