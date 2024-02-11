DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fuga dall'Algoritmo - uno show di meme proibiti

Santeria Toscana 31
Sun, 11 Feb 2024, 9:30 pm
ComedyMilano
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Internet non è più un luogo libero. Filosofia Coatta, avatar d'arte di Giulio Armeni, lancia un guanto di sfida a Zuckerberg (e non solo a lui) con un meme-show di contenuti proibiti che l’algoritmo di Meta gli ha censurato. Temi sensibili? Cancel culture?...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Santeria S.p.A.

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

