VIOLENT VIRA , Max Diaz, and Alexis Munroe

The Beehive SLC
Wed, 1 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsSalt Lake City
$26.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

VIOLENT VIRA and Max Diaz return to the beehive with support from Alexis Munroe. Come down for an unforgetable night from these incredible artists

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Beehive.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Max Diaz, Alexis Munroe, VIOLENT VIRA

Venue

The Beehive SLC

666 State Street, Salt Lake City, Utah 84111, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

