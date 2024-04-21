Top track

IUMA - Schau zu wie es brennt Tour 2024

Häkken
Sun, 21 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€24.69

Top track

sex ist
About

Wenn du mit IUMA eine Limo trinken gehen würdest, dann würde sie dir wahrscheinlich erzählen, wie wichtig Sonnencreme ist und wenn du Glück hast, wie sie sich ihren Arm beim Skaten gebrochen hat. Und vielleicht werdet ihr ins Reden kommen. Und viel Lachen....

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von The Pick, rausgegangen, Budde Talent Agency & OHA! Music.
Lineup

IUMA

Venue

Häkken

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

