DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Wenn du mit IUMA eine Limo trinken gehen würdest, dann würde sie dir wahrscheinlich erzählen, wie wichtig Sonnencreme ist und wenn du Glück hast, wie sie sich ihren Arm beim Skaten gebrochen hat. Und vielleicht werdet ihr ins Reden kommen. Und viel Lachen....
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.