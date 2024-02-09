DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Peach: 4 Fridays in February

Phonox
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 9:30 pm
DJLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Your future revealed...

February 2024 will see Peach host the Phonox residency, every Friday in February, alongside some very special guests.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday 19th December at 10am starting at £5, first access granted to those that RSVP.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Phonox.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Peach, DJ Sports, C.K and 2 more

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Doors open9:30 pm
550 capacity

