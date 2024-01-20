DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We invite you to the 2024 Odyssey - A feel good, house & disco session hosted at Brixton Jamm!
Live life to the fullest and release your inhibitions and join us for a night of house, disco & electronic beats that will have you moving and grooving.
Select...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.