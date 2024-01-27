Top track

New Year! New Music! New You! 2024: Deadletter

Whereelse?
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£11.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

As has become an annual and now time worn tradition, the folk at Awkwardness Happening and So Young Magazine have teamed up once more to highlight the artists that they are most excited about for the year ahead.

An All Ages Event
Presented by Awkwardness Happening & So Young
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DEADLETTER

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

