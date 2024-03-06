Top track

Eating Glue

Paranoid London (Live)

fabric
Wed, 6 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£17.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

With zero promotion, no interviews, no photos & no downloads their line in stripped down, dirty, sleazy tracks made directly for dancers & DJs caught the imagination of a scene bored shitless of the way things were.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Percolate Live.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Paranoid London

Venue

fabric

Charterhouse St, London EC1M 6HJ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

