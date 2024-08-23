DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The original tribute to British ‘Godfathers of Goth’; The Cure. The Cureheads have been together since 1990 and celebrated 30 years together in 2020. They have recreated the look, sound and atmosphere of shows by The Cure and have taken their show around t...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.