The Cureheads and Siouxsie And The Budgiees

The Boileroom
Fri, 1 Aug 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsGuildford
£18.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The original tribute to British ‘Godfathers of Goth’; The Cure. The Cureheads have been together since 1990 and celebrated 30 years together in 2020. They have recreated the look, sound and atmosphere of shows by The Cure and have taken their show around t...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by The Boileroom.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Cureheads

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

