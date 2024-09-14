Top track

Let's Build A Car

Swell Maps C21

Brudenell Social Club
Sat, 14 Sept 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£17.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A little gang of unknown English teenagers started a scene in their obscure Midlands home-town of Solihull in 1972. This project evolved until it came to be known as Swell Maps, centred around four core members: Nikki Sudden (guitar, vocals), Epic Soundtra...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Swell Maps

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

